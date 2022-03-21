Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC is Entered Into Contest for Best Plumbing Company in Iredell County

People Can Vote Via Text for Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC Until March 30, 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hughes, the owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC, is pleased to announce that his company has been entered into a contest that will name the best plumbing company in Iredell County.

To learn more about the contest and how to vote for Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC, please visit https://ultimateplumbingandhvac.com/plumbing-repair-blog/best-plumbing-company-in-iredell-county-please-vote-for-ultimate-plumbing-hvac/ .

As the blog notes, the friendly and experienced team at Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC has always had one key goal in mind: to provide the residents of Iredell County NC and the Charlotte metro area with outstanding plumbing services.

"This hard work and dedication to being the premier plumbing company in the area has paid off for years and made us one of the top-rated plumbers in Iredell County. Now we're proud to invite our loyal customers and friends to vote for us in the Best of Iredell 2022, where we've been nominated for Best Plumbing Company."

Open voting began on March 16, 2022 and will run through March 30, 2022; the winners will be announced in May.

To vote for Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC as the favorite plumbing contractor in the Best Plumbing Company category, people can text the number "849" to (704) 397-3465. People can vote once a day per category.

"We want to take this opportunity to offer our thanks to those who nominated us and ask you to please vote for Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC as the best plumbers in Iredell County," Hughes said.

About Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC:

At Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC in North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC is the Number One Hickory Plumbing and Repair company, and they offer an array of comprehensive services that includes: drain cleaning, sewer lines, video camera inspection, water leak detection, toilet repair, water heaters and much more. The company is now offering residential and commercial heating and cooling services. For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbingandhvac.com/ .

Ultimate Plumbing & HVAC

710 N Broad St bldg 5 unit 28, Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 892-5843

https://ultimateplumbingandhvac.com

