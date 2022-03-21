Univar Solutions Enhances Global Distribution Partnership with Dow

New agreement strengthens the partnership to include more sustainable ingredients for the beauty and personal care market in Brazil

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today an agreement to distribute Dow Organics' portfolio in Brazil. The new agreement covers brands such as CELLOSIZE™, FOAMYSENSE™, ECOSENSE™, ACULYN™, VERSENE™ and more, which are used in the beauty and personal care market.

"Our enhanced partnership with Dow represents a major step for our Beauty & Personal Care business in Brazil, as it increases the depth and breadth of our portfolio significantly with more sustainable and biodegradable raw materials," said Jorge Buckup, president, Latin America for Univar Solutions. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Dow even further, beyond the market-leading silicone solutions, and provide the Dow Organics' portfolio that our customers are seeking for more sustainable and innovative formulations."

By distributing the Dow Organics product lines in Brazil, Univar Solutions formulation and application experts located throughout a global network of Solution Centers can help customers with application and product development, quality testing, performance benchmarking, rapid prototyping and more. Partnering with suppliers like Dow allows the Company to provide hair care, sun care, skin care and cleansing market customers with more sustainable, unique, inspiring, and authentic beauty and personal care ingredient solutions and formulations based on the latest market trends, functional needs and industry regulatory requirements.

"We're pleased to announce this expanded partnership with Dow that will help us provide more sustainable ingredients to the beauty and personal care market in Brazil," said Kelly Gilroy, vice president of sustainable & natural products for Univar Solutions. "As we look to further develop and commercialize a full range of sustainable and natural ingredients across the entire Univar Solutions portfolio, I'm thrilled to build upon our longstanding global partnership with Dow. The industries we serve are increasingly looking to responsible distributors like Univar Solutions to deliver materials that can support their sustainability journey. This is a stellar example of two world-class companies--which have a passion and commitment to protecting and preserving the environment, working together to provide more sustainable and innovative ingredient solutions and product offerings to customers on a global scale," added Gilroy.

The Dow Organics' portfolio for beauty and personal care products includes 13 brands connected with the growing social conscience calling for products that impart minimal environmental impact, without compromising performance. These products range from multifunctional polymers and cellulose derivatives to chelating agents, used to impart eco-friendly textures in shampoos, conditioners, body washes, hair colorants, creams, lotions, skin cleansers and more.

"Through our relationship with Univar Solutions, customers have access to the specialty ingredients and formulation expertise needed to innovate and grow their business. With Univar Solutions' technical knowledge and distribution capabilities, we're well-positioned in Brazil to support product innovation in the beauty and personal care sector. As trends come and go and consumers become more demanding, innovative technologies are needed and we're confident we found the right partner to help customers navigate these challenges," added Flávia Venturoli, Dow's Latin America commercial director for Consumer Solutions.

Univar Solutions creates value by bringing ingredients to life through pioneering concept formulas, technical expertise and industry-leading distribution reach. Whether operating on a global or regional level, Univar Solutions has the capability to consistently provide customers with the latest comprehensive technical, regulatory, market trend and sourcing support in Beauty & Personal Care markets such as color and makeup, hair care, skin care and cleansing.

Learn more about the global relationship between Univar Solutions and Dow.

About Dow

Dow combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

