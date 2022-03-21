Yealink Powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams Collaboration Devices

XIAMEN, China, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink (SZ. 300628), a leading global unified communications (UC) solution provider, has officially unveiled its new Yealink MeetingBoard 65 and DeskVision A24, two collaboration solutions for Microsoft Teams. The announcements were made on March 21 at Enterprise Connect, a leading enterprise exhibition and conference held in Orlando, FL, and online.

In the wake of COVID-19, more organizations are seeking premium video conferencing and collaboration devices for the hybrid workplace. 72% of US executives say they plan to invest in hybrid working tools in the future[1]. Companies are actively looking to equip their spaces with the right tools to meet the hybrid workspace demands. And Yealink's latest communications solutions help bridge the gap between whiteboard collaboration and video conferencing and deliver people-centric meeting experiences empowering meeting spaces with more capabilities.

"Meet the future, meet better communication and collaboration. We hope to see that Yealink collaboration display solutions bring people together, and empower every customer with the more ways to collaborate." said Alvin Liao, Vice President of Product at Yealink.

Yealink MeetingBoard 65 and DeskVision A24, two collaboration solutions for Microsoft Teams (PRNewswire)

Yealink MeetingBoard 65: a compact design for the modern workplace

Unlike traditional meeting scenarios that involve a physical whiteboard, modern workplaces require collaboration tools that can be used by those attending in-person and from remote locations. The Yealink MeetingBoard Collaboration Display Solution for the hybrid workplace effectively facilitates powerful digital collaboration by combining high-quality hardware with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Yealink's innovative MeetingBoard integrates everything in the room, from the computing unit to a wide 65-inch touchscreen display, 4K camera, microphones arrays and speakers. By simply connecting the power cable and joining a Wi-Fi network, users can quickly and easily enjoy video conferencing and whiteboard collaborating. IT Admins can manage the devices remotely through the Teams Admin Center for those devices deployed at home or in the office.

Enabling digital collaboration with an intelligent whiteboarding service

Integrating Microsoft Whiteboard in the Microsoft Teams Room, Yealink MeetingBoard has transformed the physical whiteboard into a digital space for seamless real-time collaboration during brainstorming, project planning or problem solving. Thanks to features such as digital inking, collaborative diagrams, and other rich content, Yealink MeetingBoard helps boost creativity and productivity compared to other paper-based materials or meeting minutes.

Delivering a premium audio and video experience

Yealink MeetingBoard ensures high-quality and seamless Teams meetings with crisp audio and video quality. The built-in 16 MEMS beamforming microphones and six speakers provide an HD full-duplex audio experience suitable for mid-size meeting rooms, while the 4K camera and powerful encoding and decoding capabilities realize truly smooth and stable HD video conferencing.

What's more, MeetingBoard harnesses AI to deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences. The Yealink display solution is equipped with an independent built-in audio processing unit and the latest generation of Yealink's AI-based noise-proofing technology, which ensures voice clarity in open spaces. The camera also features Auto Framing and Speaker Tracking.

Unparalleled flexibility for different workplace scenarios

Yealink MeetingBoard meets the needs of video collaboration in a variety of workplace scenarios, from huddle spaces and executive offices to smaller meeting rooms. In addition, Yealink's extended device solutions offer more possibilities for larger workspaces: by plugging in the extended 6X/12X optical PTZ camera module, connecting the wireless microphones and hooking up the extended touch display for dual-screen application, users can upgrade the MeetingBoard with multi-angle video capture and exceptional voice pickup.

Yealink DeskVision A24: a dual-mode display for the future workspace

Alongside the MeetingBoard, Yealink has announced the DeskVision A24, a next generation larger screen Teams Display for offices, co-working spaces and huddle rooms. With a superior audio and video experience and enriched Teams display features, Yealink's dual-mode display solution doubles as a daily monitor and a native Teams Display. The DeskVision A24 also works as a UC workstation with a USB Hub and Qi charging.

"Yealink consistently keeps expanding their portfolio with powerful Teams devices," said Albert Kooiman, senior director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft, "These devices will offer sought after hybrid workplace collaboration experiences, delivering a great meeting experience combining quality Teams audio, video, and touch and inking, that can all be easily deployed across personal, hot desking and meeting rooms scenarios."

Yealink will showcase its full portfolio of solutions for Microsoft Teams at the Enterprise Connect on-site and virtual event. Learn more about Yealink's collaboration display solutions by visiting the virtual announcement here or register to join Yealink live at Enterprise Connect here.

Yealink MeetingBoard 65 is expected to be generally available June 2022, and the Yealink DeskVision A24 August 2022. Both of products will be globally available.

