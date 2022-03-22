6sense Named a Leader in 11 G2 Spring 2022 Grid Reports

Customers Ranked the Revenue Platform #1 for Sixth Consecutive Period

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that it has been named a Leader across 11 categories in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report. 6sense was also recognized as the number one ranked account-based advertising platform by customers for the sixth consecutive reporting period.



The Leader designation signifies that 6sense has earned best-in-class ratings by verified customers for both customer satisfaction scores and market presence in each of the 11 categories. The high customer satisfaction score was reflected in feedback scores that included:

99% of users rated the 6sense ABM/ABX platform with 4 or 5 stars for Account-Based Advertising Software.

98% of users rated the 6sense ABM/ABX platform 4 or 5 stars for Account-Based Orchestration.

99% of users believe the 6sense ABM/ABX platform is headed in the right direction for Account-Based Orchestration.

Slintel, a 6sense company, was also ranked as a Leader or High Performer in five shared categories with 6sense and ranked as a Leader in two additional unique categories, Lead Capture and Competitive Intelligence. Recently acquired Saleswhale, a 6sense company, was also ranked as a High Performer in three additional unique categories that includes Conversational Marketing, AI Sales Assistant, and Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

96% of users rated Slintel with 4 or 5 stars for Lead Capture and Competitive Intelligence.

100% of users rated Saleswhale with 4 or 5 stars for Conversational Marketing, AI Sales Assistant, and Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

"This G2 report highlights the combined power of 6sense with some of our newest acquisitions, Slintel and Saleswhale, which bodes well for the future of our AI-driven revenue platform," said Viral Bajaria, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of 6sense. "We continue to innovate for sales, operations, and marketing teams to drive pipeline and revenue growth. The customer reviews from G2 validate our vision to empower these teams to accelerate converting pipeline to revenue."

Highlights from verified customer feedback on the G2 platform:

Simply put, 6Sense makes it easier to answer the question "What is my ideal customer account interested in - and how can I better reach them?" It's made coordinating with sales easier as a fellow marketer because we've aligned on what should be included in a Sales alert / segment, and I as a marketer can work to keep our brand and relevant content in front of the right companies within our ICP who might be displaying buying intent." to answer the question "What is my ideal customer account interested in - and how can I better reach them?" It's made coordinating with sales easier as a fellow marketer because we've aligned on what should be included in a Sales alert / segment, and I as a marketer can work to keep our brand and relevant content in front of the right companies within our ICP who might be displaying buying intent."

6sense helps salespeople target accounts that are researching your space and your competitors. This is wildly helpful to understand their terminology so you can tailor your outreach to their vernacular." that are researching your space and your competitors. This is wildly helpful to understand their terminology so you can tailor your outreach to their vernacular."

How are you selling without this??? How it (6sense platform) tells you which accounts to go after. I have no idea how anyone in sales prioritizes accounts without using 6sense because it literally tells you which accounts have the highest propensity to buy." How it (6sense platform) tells you which accounts to go after. I have no idea how anyone in sales prioritizes accounts without using 6sense because it literally tells you which accounts have the highest propensity to buy."

Excellent real-time data enrichment. We use Slintel to identify the right companies with the right technographics. It's been able to help us move faster and smarter with the accounts that we target." We use Slintel to identify the right companies with the right technographics. It's been able to help us move faster and smarter with the accounts that we target."

A Demand Marketer's Dream . (With Saleswhale) we were able to automate our follow-up across several campaign types — demo requests, webinars, and high-intent activities — automatically, consistently, and with a human touch." . (With Saleswhale) we were able to automate our follow-up across several campaign types — demo requests, webinars, and high-intent activities — automatically, consistently, and with a human touch."

6sense was listed as a Leader in 11 G2 Spring 2022 Grid categories:

Account-Based Advertising Software

Account-Based Analytics Software

Account-Based Orchestration Platform

Account Data Management Software

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Lead Scoring Software

Lead Intelligence Software

Market Intelligence Software

Marketing Account Intelligence Software

Marketing Analytics Software

Sales Intelligence Software

Slintel was listed as a Leader or High Performer in five Spring 2022 Grid categories:

Lead Scoring

Lead Intelligence

Market Intelligence

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Sales Intelligence

Saleswhale was listed as a High Performer in three Spring 2022 Grid categories:

Conversational Marketing

AI Sales Assistant

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review website. Within each category, products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence and placed into one of four categories on the Grid. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

Read additional customer reviews of the companies at the 6sense G2 review page , Slintel G2 review page and the Saleswhale G2 review page .





About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. The 6sense B2B platform captures anonymous buying signals, predicts the right accounts to target at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com .

