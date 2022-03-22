AAM Named Overdrive Award Winner by General Motors

Recognized as a Top Supplier for the Sixth Consecutive Year

DETROIT, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) was recognized by General Motors as an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM's 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards. AAM was one of 31 companies to earn an Overdrive Award for 2021. The company celebrated honorees at an awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key priorities. These include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

"AAM is proud to once again receive GM's Overdrive Award," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for GM's recognition of the extraordinary efforts by the AAM team to address the many supply chain issues that occurred this past year. Supporting our global customers is a top priority for AAM, and we are honored that GM recognizes that work."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable future. To learn more, visit aam.com.

