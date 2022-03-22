BeSpeake™ Event Tech Platform's New Features Allow for more Engaging, Immersive and Revenue-Generating Event Experiences

The cloud based flexible platform by Matrix Group offers a one-of-a-kind customizable interface and app features

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Group International, Inc., Washington DC area's leading interactive and digital agency for global organizations looking to increase revenue through web, mobile, social, and events, announces a new, more powerful version of their event technology platform, BeSpeake. With app capabilities and upgraded functions BeSpeake is changing the way virtual, hybrid and in-person conferences and tradeshows are conducted.





Created back in 2020 to meet the demand for flexible virtual conferences for exhibitors and sponsors, Matrix Group's platform stands out by allowing participants to make real, lasting, meaningful connections between employees, teams members, clients and customers.

BeSpeake combines technology with consulting and design services, giving each client a bespoke event that is beautifully branded, and has a program that has been thoughtfully put together with interactive elements to generate the networking and engagement that meeting planners aspire to. BeSpeake is the only platform that offers white glove service from start to finish, including a dedicated conference manager and live technical support.

The newest version of BeSpeake makes the platform even more suited to serving as a meeting app for in person events.

A schedule that supports in person and virtual sessions

An upgraded Schedule a Meeting function that lets attendees specify a location for their meeting

An enhanced session evaluation function

A community board that allows clients to pose questions that attendees can respond to.

With BeSpeake, organizations can give their in-person conferences a full-featured mobile app that doesn't require a download from an app store, and includes everything that attendees want: a user-friendly schedule, an online tradeshow, attendee search, messaging, and private appointments. What's better, clients that use BeSpeake for their in-person events can use the same meeting site in the event that they decide to take their meetings hybrid or virtual.

"If a client decides to take their event hybrid, all we really need to do is add staffing: a conference manager, broadcast engineers, and live technical support," says Joanna Pineda, CEO of Matrix Group. "There would be no need for a new contract or separate meeting site,. Our clients are loving the BeSpeake functionality AND the peace of mind, knowing that we can support any meeting format: in person, hybrid or fully virtual."

About Matrix Group International, Inc. and BeSpeake

Matrix Group International, Inc. is the Washington DC area's leading interactive and digital agency for global organizations that are looking to increase members, customers and revenue through web, mobile, social, and events. https://www.matrixgroup.net/

