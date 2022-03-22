Chinese Super League extends its relationship with Stats Perform

Two-year renewal signed with Stats Perform

CSL names Stats Perform as their event and tracking data provider

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Super league (CSL) has extended its relationship with Stats Perform in a multi-year deal which sees the sports tech leader in data and AI, named as the league's event and tracking data provider.

The deal will see Stats Perform exclusively collect tracking data using the SportVU system at the home venues of every Super League club. Together with Opta event data, the tracking data will supplement the league's broadcast and digital channels , along with supporting their partners in creating unique experiences for their audiences across media, brands, and sponsors.

The data agreement extends the existing relationship between CSL and Stats Perform, which was first signed in 2016. The continued trusted relationship and introduction of new Stats Perform services reinforces the professional league's commitment to ensuring that media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world.

Detailed data will be delivered to CSL through an extensive range of Opta data feeds, including advanced analytics data and predictive data to be used across broadcast, digital and social platforms, before, during and after the action. Another key part of the partnership is Stats Perform's new 'Pressbox Graphics' application.

Pressbox Graphics will help CSL deepen and extend fan interest from 90 minutes to the entire multi-day match lifecycle by quickly producing automated visual graphics and animations, powered by Opta data, at scale. This tool is currently used by major professional sports teams globally to drive fan and sponsor awareness and engagement, particularly on social media platforms like Weibo and Wechat.

As well as services to the CSL, the agreement includes extensive Pro services for all its member clubs. These services will help drive performance analysis across the league. Each club will have access to ProVision, which will allow them to interrogate Opta data to undertake detailed analysis of each upcoming opponent and identify key tactical trends, as well as share insights with coaches using a combination of video and engaging data visualisations.

Innovation continues to be at the forefront of every Stats Perform partnership, with the artificial intelligence (AI) and data science teams building on the company's established advanced metrics to elevate media analysis and fan engagement.

Using industry-leading AI and machine learning, and delivered through their global sales network, Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way football is understood and experienced.

Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer, Stats Perform, said: "We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with the Chinese Super League. We know how important data is becoming to stakeholders in providing their fans with new and engaging audience experiences. Through the delivery of Opta data, fans of the Chinese Super League will benefit from insights derived from the industry's leading and most reliable data source. On the Pro side, I am also pleased that we will be able to support technical staff with visual in-game insights to help with player engagement and development.

Stats Perform currently holds a number of data partnerships in APAC, including the Thai League, APL and now CSL. Other global partnerships include with Conmebol, Argentina, Premier League, La Liga, MLS, U.S. Soccer and XXX.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

