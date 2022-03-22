Cobham SATCOM Selects CPI as RF Supplier for Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station Terminals

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) to provide key RF units, manufactured in Georgetown, Canada, for Landing Station Terminals

CONCORD, Calif. and GEORGETOWN, ON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobham SATCOM, a leading global provider of land and maritime satellite communications solutions to the Government and Enterprise sectors, announced today the selection of Communications & Power Industries (CPI) to provide state-of-the-art Ka-band amplifiers for the gateway tracking antenna systems that Cobham will be supplying for the Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station Terminals. CPI is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused on the communications and defense industries.

CPI's next generation 160W Ka-band GaNLink™ series block up converter (BUC) provides a versatile but compact solution, combining highly linear RF power with wideband internal block-up conversion. CPI will produce the units at its Georgetown, Ontario facility, which has manufactured a range of space and ground station RF units for more than 50 years.

"CPI has been a trusted supplier to Cobham SATCOM for over 20 years, and we have incorporated their RF units across many of our Gateways and tracking antenna systems," said Kirby Nell, vice president, business development for Cobham SATCOM. "We have long championed use of national content, but in this case it is a secondary benefit as the CPI amplifier is ideal in terms of performance, experience and reliability for Lightspeed's business-critical terminals."

"This long-term partnership between CPI and Cobham SATCOM has driven product innovation that will further enhance the Lightspeed Constellation," said Pam Lugos, vice president of business development for the Satcom Products group of CPI's Satcom & Medical Products Division. "This next generation Ka-band amplifier is built on CPI's years of experience providing thousands of Ka-band amplifiers that are now fielded around the world."

About Cobham SATCOM

Cobham SATCOM is a global leader in satellite communications solutions for the maritime and land segments, providing business- and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service providers, enterprise, and government customers.

Cobham SATCOM designs and manufactures high-performance satellite communications and critical communications products under the EXPLORER, SAILOR, Sea Tel, and TRACKER brands. We offer outstanding performance and value, with unrivaled support through our global sales and service network.

Cobham SATCOM is the market leader in tracking antennas for maritime, fixed, and mobile applications across GEO, LEO, and MEO systems. We are the trusted provider and partner for multiple NGSO constellation operators, who rely on our Gateway antennas to ensure highly reliable, carrier grade backbone connectivity, as well as User Terminals to enable innovative new commercial and government services around the globe.

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com

Cobham SATCOM Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement includes forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and its investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating environment, the realization of expected benefits and synergies and the progress and performance of capital projects. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. These statements reflect the beliefs of the management of the Company (including based on their expectations arising from the pursuit of the Company's strategy) as well as assumptions made by the management and information currently available to the Company.

Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate and the Company does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or fairness of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur. You are therefore cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

