Connections Health Solutions Welcomes New Medical Director

PHOENIX, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the founder and national leader of immediate-access behavioral health crisis stabilization, announced that Theresa Costales, M.D., has been appointed to serve as the Medical Director of the organization's Phoenix facility.

Dr. Costales, a board-certified psychiatrist, joins Connections Health Solutions from community-based psychiatry where she has been working with the seriously mentally ill in Phoenix.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Costales join the team," said Colin LeClair, Chief Executive Officer, Connections Health Solutions. "Her clinical understanding and passion for risk assessment complemented by her experience in administrative psychiatry will assist us as we strive to create positive, lasting change in our communities by providing immediate access to behavioral health care focused on people at the very core."

Following graduation from Canisius College with a bachelor's degree in biology, Dr. Costales joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, where she worked at an inpatient drug rehabilitation program focused on adolescents. Her dedication to service learning and the pursuit of social justice led her to Georgetown University School of Medicine, where she earned her medical degree before completing a psychiatry residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the last year of which she spent as Administrative Chief Resident.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the pioneer of 24/7 immediate access to comprehensive behavioral health care. Connections operates the two largest behavioral health facilities in the nation and provides a range of crisis and outpatient services to help people with mental health and substance use diagnoses achieve stability in the least restrictive setting. Connections' model has demonstrated quality and cost savings outcomes, including significant reduction of hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com and reach out to partnerships@connectionshs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lisa Vanella

646-822-6029

Lisa.Vanella@syneoshealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Connections Health Solutions