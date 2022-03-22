Cyclobenzaprine: positive opinion from EMA in Rapid Scientific Advice procedure as a possible anti-Covid-19 therapy

MILAN , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M-Squared Consulting, a consultancy company for life sciences companies in the management of pharmaceutical contracts, has received a first positive signal from EMA's Pandemic Task Force in the Rapid Scientific Advice1 procedure for potential treatments for Covid-19 in the repositioning project for cyclobenzaprine, a drug for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal conditions.

m-Squared Consulting S.r.L Logo (PRNewswire)

Cyclobenzaprine, based on preclinical scientific evidence, has been shown to inhibit viral replication by interfering in at least two steps of the infection process - entry and replication - and to represent a novel therapeutic solution for the treatment of Covid-19.

The mechanism of action intervenes in the infection process and the molecule has the ability to reach the central nervous system, allowing the development of an effective therapy for Neuro-Covid symptoms, whose efficacy against variants will have to be verified.

"EMA's support is a milestone for the project, a milestone that marks a fundamental starting point" says Manuel Bellasi, CEO of m-Squared -. We will now continue with the research and development of what could be one of the most promising treatments for Covid-19".

References:

agenziafarmaco.gov.it) COVID-19 treatments that have received EMA advice https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/treatments-covid-19/covid-19-treatments-research-development#covid-19-treatments-that-have-received-ema-advice-section

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE m-Squared Consulting S.r.L