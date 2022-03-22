Cymbiotika Launches New and Improved Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10

Reimagined formulation aids immunity, longevity, and heart health

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the re-launch of its Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10. The reimagined formula promotes overall well-being and supports immunity, cardiovascular health, a balanced mood, and healthy aging.

(PRNewswire)

"This reformulated Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10 is another step forward in our continued mission to create the highest quality plant-based supplements," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "The complex formula is compatible with the human body and essential for activating over 3,000 genes associated with longevity by promoting immunity and cardiovascular health."

Critical for controlling how much calcium and phosphate the body absorbs, the plant-based vitamin D3 included in this improved formula is the same form of D3 that the human body produces when exposed to sunlight. Furthermore, K2 is important for directing calcium in the body to areas in need, such as bones and teeth and CoQ10 can also help control the harmful effects of free radicals and oxidative stress. These benefits ultimately work together to support longevity.

"It's our top priority to ensure that through every product we create, we are helping consumers achieve optimal health," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States . Cymbiotika's Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10 supports a healthy cardiovascular system and longevity, thanks to the individual benefits of D3, K2, and CoQ10. This formula may also help promote mental clarity and support normal blood clotting while increasing energy levels."

Cymbiotika's Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10 retails for $77 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Take daily by pumping the desired dose onto a spoon or directly into the mouth (may be taken with food or on an empty stomach). For increased energy and balanced mood, pair with Cymbiotika's Liposomal B-12 .

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10 contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Cymbiotika) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika