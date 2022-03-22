Extraordinary Women on Boards Names Davia Temin 'Expert in Residence' for Crisis Management and Reputational Risk

From inflation to invasion, board directors seek innovative solutions to today's never-ending onslaught of corporate crises

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis, risk, and marketing strategist Davia Temin has been named by Extraordinary Women on Boards (EWOB) as their newest Expert in Residence.

Temin and Company is a boutique management consultancy that helps corporations and organizations create, enhance and save their reputations. The firm specializes in ethically based crisis, reputation, and culture management; risk assessment; corporate governance; brand-building thought leadership and intellectual content creation; and leadership and communications coaching at the board and CEO levels. www.teminandcompany.com (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce Davia as our newest EWOB Expert in Residence for all things related to crisis management," say EWOB co-founders Lisa Shalett and Lisa DeCarlo. "Davia has helped find solutions to some of the toughest crises of our time – ranging from corporate governance, product, brand, and fiscal issues, to cybersecurity, withdrawing drugs from the market, oil spills, and airplane crashes. This is an area where knowing the right person before you're in a crisis can make a huge difference for board directors."

"Crisis has turned chronic for most boards today – and directors are still building up their skill sets to face a wide array of global issues beyond Covid, from inflation to invasion. But truly great risk and crisis management is often counterintuitive. Boards do need some guidance," says Temin, CEO of Temin and Company, a management consultancy focused on risk, reputation, and crisis management, marketing strategy, and leadership coaching. "Through EWOB, I'm deeply honored to be able to advise some of the best directors on the planet to help them strategize about crisis solutions for their boards."

EWOB's Experts in Residence Program provides members with the opportunity to build relationships with, and directly access, the leading experts in their respective fields. Their experts are deep subject matter experts in topics relevant to the boardroom; passionate about sharing their knowledge and insights; interested in the EWOB community, and what's top of mind for board directors; and available to answer questions as the go-to trusted resource.

"Davia has been a wonderful supporter of EWOB from the beginning, and a vocal advocate for increasing diversity on boards," says Shalett. "We feel so fortunate to have her crisis expertise as part of our program."

In addition to Temin's work as a reputation and crisis strategist, she is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow, and serves as the Chair of the Board of Video Volunteers, an international media and human rights NGO. Temin also serves on the Board of Girl Scouts of Greater New York and on the Boards or Advisory Boards of The Harvard Women's Leadership Board, The Knight-Bagehot Fellowship of Columbia Journalism School, and many others. She writes on "Reputation Matters" for Forbes.com, and her latest white paper, "Corporate Conscience in the Darkest of Days: What Can Board Directors Do About Ukraine?" is now available on Temin's website.

About Extraordinary Women on Boards

Extraordinary Women on Boards (EWOB) is a dynamic community of women corporate board directors focused on advancing board excellence, modernizing governance, and increasing the presence and influence of women on boards. Members actively serve on, or have experience serving on, at least one public or private for-profit board. The group represents hundreds of public and private boards, across a wide range of sectors, and convenes regularly to learn together, mine their collective wisdom and identify and share best practices. https://www.ewobnetwork.com

About Temin and Company

