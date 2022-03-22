Gecko Hospitality® Releases Annual Nationwide Salary Survey Report

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Myers-based nationwide hospitality recruitment company Gecko Hospitality has released its sixth annual Hospitality Management Salary Survey Report for 2021. Data collected in the survey is based on information Gecko Hospitality has obtained directly from hospitality management professionals between January 2021 and December 2021.

The survey reveals information from more than 1,800 restaurant and hospitality management professionals throughout the United States and Canada. Spanning the hospitality industry's most popular segments and job titles, this survey is deep and detailed.

"For example, we found that an equal percentage of female and male managers received a salary increase when accepting a management position with a new company," says Robert Krzak, president of Gecko Hospitality.

"However, the top motivations driving job change were position upgrade, growth opportunities, improved job satisfaction, relocation, and quality of life, surpassing the "COVID-19 layoff reason of 2020."

Many restaurant and hospitality industry recruiting professionals have noticed the pool of experienced restaurant management professionals declining. However, this industry shows resilience and ingenuity and has fought through and survived another challenging, COVID-19 riddled year. On the bright side, the pandemic

is less threatening, government restrictions are lessening, and although the industry will be different from pre-2020, we are approaching the light at the end of the tunnel. Gecko Hospitality provides clients and candidates valuable insight to maintain a competitive advantage in the industry by using the most up-to-date data.

For more information about the 2021 Gecko Hospitality Salary Survey Report, call (239) 690-7006, or visit GeckoHospitality.com to contact a professional recruiter in your area.

About Gecko Hospitality

Based in Fort Myers, FL, Gecko Hospitality is the largest hospitality recruiter in the US. Gecko Hospitality's national network of recruiters and franchise partners connects top-tier talent to companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries. Their rigorous seven-step interview and placement process ensures only the best candidates who fit the requirements and the culture are presented to clients, leading to extraordinary results. Gecko Hospitality: Connecting people and changing lives, one career at a time.® Visit geckohospitality.com to see how Gecko does recruiting like you've never experienced before.

CONTACT: Robert Krzak

Gecko Hospitality; (239) 690-7006

robert@geckohospitality.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gecko Hospitality