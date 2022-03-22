GREAT BARRINGTON DISPENSARY ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING WITH COMMUNITY EVENT

Historic landmark location offers a customer-first experience and premium cannabis products, including selections from local family farmers

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Barrington Dispensary announced today the Grand Opening of Berkshire County's newest recreational adult-use marijuana dispensary. Located inside a landmark Gothic Revival mansion once known locally as "Indiola Place" and now nicknamed "The Cannabis Castle," the dispensary offers customized, "client-first" cannabis services from local experts in a welcoming community space. Grand Opening activities include a red-carpet event, catered food from Agaves Restaurant, the fun ladies from the "Twifties," and personal consultations with cannabis experts.

"Great Barrington and its surrounding towns have a rich history of innovation, a connection to the natural world, and an engaged community," says Great Barrington Dispensary Co-owner, Pepe Breton. "As one of the newest cannabis dispensaries in Berkshire County, we are proud to be part of a progressive movement and to continue these traditions. We warmly welcome the community to our location for a tour of the building, to meet our friendly and knowledgeable staff, and for a personal introduction to our curated product offerings, including our own locally-cultivated craft brand, No. 9 Collection."

Grown in the clear air and natural sunshine in Wareham, MA, No. 9 Collection is committed to using environmentally-conscious cultivation methods, including the use of on-site artesian well water, custom soils with natural amendments, and traditional organic farming practices.

The Great Barrington Dispensary team has decades of experience in the licensed cannabis industry, both in Massachusetts and nationally, and is drawing from their expertise to bring the best cannabis selections along with premier customer service to the Berkshires.

"Our mission at Great Barrington Dispensary is to create a customer-first retail space where the community can connect with an expert for a personalized cannabis experience" Breton added. "We want every customer to feel comfortable and be treated like royalty."

The dispensary features a wide array of premium products, including curated selections from local family farmers who are committed to sustainability and natural cultivation methods.

Community members aged 21+ are invited to attend the Grand Opening of the Great Barrington Dispensary on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2p-6p, at 454 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA.

The event will feature food from Agaves Mexican Restaurant, time to meet with store team members for personalized cannabis consultations, product education from select vendors, and even the opportunity to take selfies on a special "Royal Throne."

Great Barrington Dispensary is especially excited to bring economic development to the community. The dispensary has several job openings and is actively seeking new employees. Those interested in joining the Great Barrington Dispensary team can apply here .

The store is open 7-days a week from 8:00 am to 9:45 pm. To learn more about the Great Barrington Dispensary, visit their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Great Barrington Dispensary

Great Barrington Dispensary is part of the Coastal Cultivars portfolio of businesses that includes local cultivation, craft cannabis products, retail store operations, and consulting services. With decades of experience in the licensed cannabis industry, the Great Barrington Dispensary team brings together extensive local and national expertise to offer its customers best-in-class products and a customer-first retail experience. The Great Barrington Dispensary team is proud to be part of a progressive movement working to ensure safe cannabis access for consumers, and to support sustainable cannabis cultivation through the Sun and Soil initiative.

CONNECT:

Website: www.greatbarringtondispensary.com

Facebook: facebook.com/gbdispensary

Instagram: instagram.com/gbdispensary

FOR MEDIA ONLY:

Contact:

The Innovation Agency

www.inov8.us

310-571-5592

hello@inov8.us

View original content:

SOURCE Great Barrington Dispensary