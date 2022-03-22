Harrington Group International (HGI) announces the release of the subscription-based multi-tenant cloud (SaaS) Calibration Recall software that aids users in maintaining the accuracy of test equipment throughout their manufacturing process.

Harrington Group International (HGI) announces the release of the subscription-based multi-tenant cloud (SaaS) Calibration Recall software that aids users in maintaining the accuracy of test equipment throughout their manufacturing process.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibration Recall II is a significant upgrade from the original Calibration Recall, which has been on the market for almost 25 years and used by thousands of clients.

(PRNewswire)

See the new – enhanced Calibration Recall software

A Total Calibration Tracking Software Solution

Multi-user Cloud Based Solution

Customizable Reporting & Custom Field Management

Access from any of your Desktop, Tablet and/or Mobile devices

View-Only User Support

Equipment Barcode Scanner

Fast & Specific Search

Schedule calibrations, manage inventory, assess risks

Maintain Equipment History & have historical information at your fingertips

Identify affected products and potential defects

Reduce Downtime & Avoid delays due to uncalibrated tools

Are you already using Calibration Recall for Windows?

Users who already own Calibration Recall will be able to seamlessly transfer and convert their existing data to work with the new cloud subscription-based system.

Just download our migration app, login and we'll take care of the rest.

"Calibration Recall is easy-to-use efficient answer to all our calibration-related issues and needs. It is the only calibration software we currently use since it covers all our needs in our Quality department, highly praised by all our users across the facility."

Alhamdi Alamri, Quality Lab Supervisor at Oerlikon Metco

Harrington Group International continues to grow its world-class suite of quality management software and ascertains a successful track record in business process improvement and quality management. HGI has over 45,000 satisfied customers worldwide and helps them deliver higher product quality, lower production costs, and increase both top line revenue and bottom-line profits.

HGI offers substantial short-term operational improvements and strong long-term financial results through a blend of products and services. This includes Enterprise Quality Management with HQMS, Performance Improvement with HGI Consulting services, Intelligent Business Decisions with HGI Analytics, Better communications with suppliers through the Supplier Collaboration Portal, and Hands-on training for the entire product suite.

Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000.

James Harrington

Channel Manager

sales@hgint.com

HGI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harrington Group International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harrington Group International, LLC