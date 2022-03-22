Key Promotions Tied to Growth at The Columbus Organization

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, the nation's largest provider of outcomes-based care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and complex health challenges, today announced the creation of four critical senior leadership roles in the organization. This follows significant growth over the past year leveraging the company's unique model for managing the social, behavioral, and medical needs of complex and vulnerable populations.

Jacque Pulling, formerly Assistant Vice President, Case Management, has been promoted to the position of Vice President, Performance Management. In this key role, Jacque will be leading a fully integrated, cross-functional team to ensure alignment of Columbus' outcomes-based care coordination model to the changing value-based reimbursement landscape. Working closely with Jacque on a national level, Melissa Koontz has been promoted to Director, Performance Management, tasked with developing and implementing innovative systems for maximizing staff performance.

Additionally, the significant organic growth in number of individuals supported by Columbus has necessitated an organizational structure with broader regional oversight. As a result, Tanya Wyant, PhD has been promoted from Executive State Director, NJ to Vice President, Northeast and Chianti Davis has been promoted from Executive State Director, GA to Vice President, Southeast. Both Tanya and Chianti bring extensive experience in care coordination, particularly with intensive and complex populations as well as expertise in value-based reimbursement models.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President, Care Coordination commented, "This is an exciting time for The Columbus Organization. We continue to be at the forefront of transformative change in healthcare, and I am so pleased that our rapid growth has enabled us to offer such significant professional advancement for these highly qualified members of the care coordination team. Additionally, this new organizational structure will ensure we continue to proactively meet the needs of our State stakeholders."

For 35+ years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals challenged by intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral issues, or complex care concerns. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care challenges. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly-experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing, employment support, and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare.

