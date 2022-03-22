Keystone expands US student enrollment services with acquisition of uniexperts

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Education Group ("Keystone") has acquired uniexperts, a German student-athlete placement agency, as it continues to grow Keystone Sports as Europe's strongest college sports recruiting solution for student-athletes looking to study in the US.

As part of its services, Keystone Sports has helped over 9,240 students over the past 24 years to play sports and study in the United States, generating over 582 million USD in scholarships for students placed during this period.

"We are excited to welcome uniexperts into the Keystone Sports family. Our mission with Keystone Sports is to help student-athletes in Europe and worldwide find the best US university for them to pursue both their academic and athlete dreams. Adding uniexperts will help us significantly expand our footprint and capabilities in Germany", said Erik Harrell, Keystone CEO.

For uniexperts managing directors, Stefan Wirtz and Roger Thiele, alignment with their mission was central to their decision.

"Joining Keystone Sports was a natural choice for us as we will be able to expand our services and further our mission of helping guide students through the international education journey," said Wirtz.

"Student-athletes will benefit from the combined competencies of the world's most experienced athletic recruiting consultants. They will be served with a speed and scale currently not offered by any other agency in the market," said Thiele.

Keystone has recently begun combining its Keystone Sports student-placement services with lead generation and marketing services for institutions in the United States to build an end-to-end student recruitment offering.

As part of their long-term growth strategy, Keystone aims to significantly expand its international student marketing and recruitment services to mitigate the impact of declining enrollments in the US and other markets, with Keystone Sports forming a central part of this expansion.

About Keystone Education Group

Keystone is trusted by more than 110 million unique prospective students every year as they help students make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.

In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll prospective students in more than 190 countries, across 460 student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Keystone Sports, UniQuest and Blueberry.nu.

