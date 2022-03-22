KING'S HAWAIIAN DECLARES A SLIDER SUNDAY SHOWDOWN BETWEEN NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY TO LAUNCH YOUR NEW FAVORITE WEEKLY ROUTINE

The Food Loving Celebrity Couple Will Go Head-to-Head in a Cook-Off With a Charitable Donation at Stake During a LIVE Showdown in NYC!

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian is introducing Slider Sunday, a new weekly tradition bound to be the highlight of your week because everything's better between King's Hawaiian Rolls and Slider Buns – especially when you're enjoying sliders with family and friends! To kick off the tastiest new day of the week, the brand is teaming up with Nick and Vanessa Lachey who will go head-to-head at a Slider Sunday Showdown in New York City on March 31.

At the Slider Sunday Showdown, the couple will create their favorite slider recipes to see which will come out on top. Nick will cook up the "Slider Smasher" – a smash burger made with spices inspired by Cincinnati goetta, that's topped with Swiss and an over-easy egg on King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns. Vanessa will feature her "Slider Collider" – a classic medley of baked ham and Swiss paired with a delectable mustard sauce on King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. Which slider will reign supreme? That's for the live audience to decide!

Fans in New York City can enter now at www.slidersundayshowdown.com for a chance to join the Slider Sunday Showdown in person. Plus, food lovers everywhere can watch the competition by tuning into a broadcast coming to you live from the Instagram channels of Nick, Vanessa and King's Hawaiian at 7 p.m. EDT that day.

In addition to bragging rights, a $25,000 donation from King's Hawaiian to a charity of the winner's choice is at stake. If Nick wins, the donation will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC and if Vanessa takes the lead, it will go to No Kid Hungry.

"My favorite weekends end with the kids, Nick, and I gathered around the table for a Slider Sunday feast," said Vanessa Lachey. "We're so excited to team up with King's Hawaiian to support organizations we're passionate about and spread the word about Slider Sunday, which has become a cherished weekly tradition in our house because it combines our two favorite things – great food and great company! I know my slider recipe is going to come out on top at the Showdown."

"The whole family gets excited when we pull out King's Hawaiian Rolls and Slider Buns because they take Slider Sunday to the next level," said Nick Lachey. "But I'm willing to bet they get even more excited when it's my favorite slider recipe on the menu. It's about time we see if a live audience agrees to settle it fair and square!"

"Thanks to their soft and fluffy texture, and the perfect touch of sweetness our products add, there's no doubt about it – King's Hawaiian bread and Slider Sunday just make sense together," said Samantha Guerreiro, Vice President of Marketing at King's Hawaiian. "But that's not the only reason we're so excited to kick off this new weekly tradition. Slider Sunday is all about sharing a delicious meal with family and friends, and it gives everyone something extra special to look forward to each week."

For instructions to recreate the "Slider Smasher" and "Slider Collider" from the Lacheys at home and to find more information about King's Hawaiian, including other recipes perfect for any Slider Sunday, head over to www.KingsHawaiian.com.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

