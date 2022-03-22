Ladies Who Launch to Host a Must Attend, Free Virtual Summit For All Entrepreneurs Looking to Raise Capital

Ladies Who Launch to Host a Must Attend, Free Virtual Summit For All Entrepreneurs Looking to Raise Capital

The March 24th Pathways to Capital Summit will include a powerful lineup of speakers like Kathryn Finney, Founder and General Managing Partner, Genius Guild, Sarah Friar, Co-Founder, Ladies Who Launch, and CEO, Nextdoor, and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women and non-binary entrepreneurs around the world, will host Pathways to Capital, a free Virtual Summit, on Thursday, March 24th from 8:30am - 1:00pm PT. The Summit aims to support business growth and mitigate barriers to sustainability.

Ladies Who Launch 3/24 Pathways to Capital Free Virtual Summit (PRNewswire)

We, along with our visionary speakers, including, Kathryn Finney, Founder and General Managing Partner, Genius Guild, Sarah Friar, Co-Founder, Ladies Who Launch, and CEO, Nextdoor, and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, welcome the women- and non-binary-owned business community to learn more and take action! "We have an absolutely inspiring line-up of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and investors from around the world who will share their candid experiences and expertise with our community," said Sarah Friar and Kelly McGonigle, Co-Founders of Ladies Who Launch. "Attendees will walk away with concrete best practices on how to better identify, pursue and successfully secure funding and financing opportunities."

While 40% of US businesses are women-owned, and the number of these businesses has more than doubled over the past 20 years,[1] access to capital remains the leading barrier to starting and scaling a business.[2] Women often lack the networks, resources and time to identify, pursue, and successfully maximize capital opportunities. Furthermore, as the pandemic and other world events evolve, businesses continue to be hit hard by supply chain disruptions, inflation, and other challenges.

Pathways to Capital aims to elevate a variety of funding opportunities to help entrepreneurs learn about and navigate the pathways that are best for them and their businesses. Over the half-day event, leading funders, investors and entrepreneurs will discuss grant programs, funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration, private financing, venture capital, and angel investing, among others.

Ladies Who Launch is able to offer the Pathways to Capital Summit, and other free programming including our Launch Grant Program (Applications open through March 27th) thanks to the generous support of our partners, including Ann Taylor, Pure Leaf, and United Airlines.

To learn more about our extraordinary speakers and to register for the Free Pathways to Capital Summit visit, https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/pathways .

About Ladies Who Launch

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) is on a mission to elevate and empower women and non-binary business owners and entrepreuners everywhere. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow LWL on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Contact Information:

Jennifer F. Warren

Executive Director

jennifer@ladieswholaunch.org

[1]https://www.fundera.com/resources/women-owned-business-statistics

[2]https://ifundwomen.com/about-us#:~:text=72%25%20of%20female%20founders%20cite,that%E2%80%9D%20as%20a%20major%20barrier

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. Learn more at www.ladieswholaunch.org (PRNewsfoto/Ladies Who Launch) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch