Management Innovator Presents a New Approach to Workplace Accountability

Accountability is foundational to the success of any relationship based on mutual good faith, and in the context of a workplace, will often make or break a company's culture. In today's diversified work environment, navigating power dynamics can feel especially complicated. Without accountability as the driver of performance reviews, improvement plans, and other difficult conversations, relationships between managers and employees can become tense.

With Own Up!, Jennifer T. Long provides a clear and concise framework that turns conventional ideas of workplace accountability on their heads. Rooted in building honest relationships with colleagues, Jennifer encourages people to step up and explore what accountability can accomplish in practice. By giving honest performance reviews, simplifying feedback into actionable items, and equipping employees with the tools they need to improve, leaders can eliminate workplace drama and earn engagement from employees.

"Accountability is repeatedly found to be an essential ingredient and foundational driver of organizational success," Long explains. "Employee engagement in and of itself is not a strategy. It's an earned outcome of management demonstrating and cultivating accountability."

About Jennifer T. Long

Jennifer Thero Long is a Certified Master Coach and Master Trainer—credentials earned co-developing the organizational coaching methodology that would become Management Possible, her management and leadership development company. Management Possible provides the support and discipline to help leaders at all levels. First-time managers and C-suite executives alike master the essential skills, earn the respect of their employees, and perform at a higher level with the guidance of Jen and her team of experts. Long brings thirty-five years of development experience and ten years as a theater director to bear on her coaching and training, offering a unique combination of skills to empower teams, managers, and executives across industries. She designed and developed the coaching methodology for Management Possible based on the idea that it's your conversations and your relationships that ultimately drive your impact, your outcomes, and your business culture.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

