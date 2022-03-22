Modernize Your Measuring with the Dremel® 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer

The Dremel Digital Laser Measurer puts the Accuracy of the Laser Into Your DIY and Craft Measurements

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire people to tackle home improvement and craft projects around the home, Dremel is introducing the battery-operated 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer. Joining the Dremel Flashlight, Electric Screwdriver and Glue Pen, the Digital Laser Measurer is part of a new line of easy-to-use and convenient tools, which are sold at The Home Depot.com and on Amazon.

As its name implies, this device is three tools in one. With the swap of the two included interchangeable heads, the 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer can go from measuring distance, to measuring circumference, to measuring curves and uneven surfaces--all with the accuracy of digital technology. When measuring distance, the built-in laser can measure up to 65 feet with plus or minus 1/8-inch accuracy. The tool can hold two measurements at a time, so you don't have to worry about writing down and remembering your calculations when measuring distance or area.

Looking to measure circumference? With the snap of the included adaptor, the laser measurer transforms into a sleek tape measure. Simply pull the tape measure up to five feet and read the circumference on the screen. Uneven surfaces and curved edges giving you a hard time? Snap in the wheel adapter and you can measure all that and more by simply rolling the tool. Comfortably measure interior walls, windows, furniture, artwork and more.

"Our goal with the 3 in 1 Laser Measurer is to modernize measuring," said Michael Landt, director, DIY tools. "We take the guess work out of measuring by offering this simple, sleek product to help make measuring a fast and easy process. Its compact size permits one-handed use which makes taking on solo measuring projects especially easy. It's actually fun to use."

The Dremel 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer comes complete with the laser measurer, tape measure adapter and wheel adapter. Two AAA batteries are also included.

The Dremel 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer is available at HomeDepot.com and Amazon and will launch on Lowes.com in May 2022 for a suggested retail price of $79.97 USD.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools are used to accomplish numerous applications in a variety of materials.

