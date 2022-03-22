Moxey Solves Key Challenge for Crypto Currency Strategies

Charlie Davis, Moxey CEO Announces Crypto Strategies During Live Stream Event March 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Crypto currency strategy will be unveiled to entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors in a free live stream event to be held on March 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. CST/4 p.m. EST by renowned financial and business expert, Charlie Davis, CEO of Moxey.

Davis is a nationally recognized strategist and leader in building blockchain business communities, supporting the successful launch and expansion of small and mid-sized organizations across 16 cities in the Southeast U.S., an entrepreneur for over 25 years, specifically involved in crypto currencies for 9 years.

During the live-stream event open to the public, specifics on how Moxey has solved major crypto challenges around high transaction fees, privacy, transparency, governance, energy consumption and related issues.

For more information and RSVP, click here .

More than $1 million dollars' worth of goods and services each month are transacted through Moxey. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature passed a resolution recognizing Moxey and Bitcoin for their success in creating a more vibrant economy.

"Moxey is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the old economy and the new economy. We've already built a vibrant and active economy with more non-speculative transactions than most other digital currencies," Davis said, confirming what digital exchange experts have echoed during the boom of Crypto and the latest trend, Non-fungible Token known as NFTs.

"Moxey has solved some of the key challenges that prevent digital currencies from being used in everyday transactions. We will be disclosing our Proof-of-Value mechanism that allows the Moxey dollar to maintain its stable price while providing financial incentives for users."

"Digital community currency is an expanding option linking businesses and growing wealth for the more than 4,000 companies in the Moxey database, a viable alternative to the traditional dollar, and that's exciting," he said.

According to Joseph Castille of MetaCom, LLC, "Moxey is transforming its existing ecosystem of thousands of business owners, their customers and stakeholders by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and digital assets. Charlie Davis and his team are demonstrating the power of these new technologies to accelerate innovation and collaborative human problem solving in the real world. Companies like Moxey represent the leading edge of Main Street commerce for the next 25 years."

About Moxey: Moxey is an American financial technology company that operates a digital community currency (Moxey dollar) that facilitates business-to-business exchange of goods and services. Moxey offers interest free lines of credit to businesses. The company is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with 16 communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Learn about Moxey's business solutions at MoxeyUSA.com , follow @MoxeyCommunity on Instagram or @Moxey on LinkedIn and Facebook .

