Munchkin, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kristina Cashman and Alan Wizemann to Board of Directors

New board member appointments poise Munchkin for financial growth across digital platforms.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munchkin, Inc. today announced the appointment of two new board members, Kristina Cashman and Alan Wizemann, bringing the total number of Munchkin board directors to five.

Cashman and Wizemann fill key consultancy roles on Munchkin's board in the fields of finance and e-commerce, respectively. Their appointments and decades of expert knowledge will bolster the board's focus on the sustained, long-term growth of Munchkin with an emphasis on digital and technology development and expansion.

"We are pleased to welcome Kristina and Alan to our board of directors, each bringing a tremendous amount of relevant experience and insight to Munchkin as we continue on our mission to become the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world," said Steven Dunn, CEO and Founder of Munchkin. "Kristina and Alan join Munchkin at an exciting growth time as we expand into new categories and price points, launch new DTC platforms and invest in sustainability technology and development processes that consider the complete use and lifecycle of our products from ideation to disposal. We are confident that they will help drive our business forward to meet these important goals."

An independent company director and a veteran C-level executive with extensive experience in the retail and restaurant sectors, Cashman currently serves as a Director for Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) and a Director for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA). She also chairs the audit committee for both organizations. With nearly 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Cashman has been a critical member of several highly successful growth company leadership teams. She built efficient accounting, tax and financial reporting teams from the ground up to properly support operations, ensure adherence to public company regulatory requirements and create shareholder value. Former positions include Chief Financial Officer for Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Inc.; President of Guy and Larry Restaurants; Chief Financial Officer of Eddie V's Restaurants; and Chief Financial Officer of P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc. Cashman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Serving as the Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Quip NYC, Inc., Wizemann is responsible for the entire digital organization of the company, including direct-to-consumer, mobile, product, product design, engineering, infrastructure, data, retention, and performance marketing for getquip.com. For over 24 years, Wizemann has developed the ideas, software and teams behind multi-million-dollar startups and billion-dollar products that have helped grow some of the largest companies in North America. He created billions of dollars in incremental revenue through systematic, innovative, agile development of software and services. Former positions include Chief Digital Officer at Dollar Shave Club, Interim Chief Digital Officer at Goop, Vice President of Guest Experiences and Digital Product at lululemon, Interim Chief Product Officer at WebMD, and Vice President of Target.com.

Munchkin, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California and has provided parents with innovative products for over 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 307 patents to date and has earned more than 180 international product and brand design awards in the past several years alone. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Munchkin's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and animal welfare is reinforced through its numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives and its annually published Sustainability Report. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world and have received over 1 million five-star reviews. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world. www.munchkin.com

