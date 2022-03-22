NEW RESOURCE HELPS PEOPLE WHO USE NEEDLES FOR MEDICAL PURPOSES

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new resource called Safety Is the Point has launched, providing people with up-to-date information about how to safely dispose of needles and sharps they use for medical purposes.

Millions of people use needles, lancets, and syringes—otherwise known as sharps—to manage health conditions like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, or auto-immune diseases outside of traditional healthcare facilities. But many sharps users are never told how to properly dispose of used sharps and do not know they can dispose of them safely at home.

"Our years of research has shown that consumers want to do the right thing with their used household sharps, but they did not know where to turn for guidance," said Bruce Taylor, senior director of government affairs and market access at Dexcom, one of the companies that supports the free public education resource. "SafetyIsThePoint.org takes the guesswork out of household sharps disposal by giving consumers easy instructions no matter where they live or travel."

In most states, used household sharps can be disposed of in the household trash if they are properly placed in a sealed, heavy-duty plastic container so as not to cause injury. Consumers can use SafetyIsThePoint.org to learn step-by-step disposal instructions, search disposal rules and regulations in their state, or use the ZIP Code search function to find local drop-off locations.

Healthcare providers or advocates can use SafetyIsThePoint.org to download free educational and informational patient resources, including brochures, fact sheets, posters, social media content, and more.

SafetyIsThePoint.org is supported by a coalition of leading biopharmaceutical companies.

About SafetyIsThePoint.org

SafetyIsThePoint.org helps people understand how to dispose of used sharps safely, no matter where they live, work or travel. It is supported by a coalition of leading biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers: BD, Biogen, Dexcom, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, and Sanofi US.

