ONE OF WORLD'S LARGEST VENUE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES SIGNS MILLION-DOLLAR DEAL WITH DARKTRACE

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that a leading global venue management company has selected Darktrace AI to protect the business from sophisticated cyber-attacks.

The company, which manages hundreds of venues worldwide and facilitates large-scale events across the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, has deployed Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System and Antigena Email across its international digital estate. As prominent gatherings continue to be targeted by cyber criminals, Darktrace's Self-Learning technology will not only provide the organization with complete visibility of its enterprise but will take rapid, precise action to contain fast-moving attacks, ensuring that events can run smoothly and operations can continue without disruption.

High profile events such as major sporting competitions and international conferences are increasingly dependent on digital systems and technology. Without robust cyber defenses in place, gatherings of this sort can fall victim to theft of sensitive data, fraudulent loss of funds or severe disruption to the event itself. Attackers will take advantage of vulnerabilities such as poor implementation of technical controls or ineffective password policies, finding access to large volumes of information through payment portals or COVID-19 tracing forms. Once the attacker has found a way in, quick and targeted action, powered by AI, is crucial to contain the threat and protect consumers.

"Cyber security is an age-old concern in the events industry, which has long been viewed as ripe with opportunity by cyber adversaries, a trend accelerated by the transition of many operations and services to a completely digitized model," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO at Darktrace. "We are proud to be partnering with one of the leading companies in this space to ensure events can be delivered and enjoyed in a cyber-secure environment."

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has more than 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

