PE GI Solutions Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Emerson Hospital to Open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center

JAMISON, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PE GI Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center. The brand-new center is officially recognized as an accredited center by The Joint Commission and is now accepting patients.

Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Surgery Center Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center is a spacious, state-of-the art facility that provides patient-centered care and necessary procedures in a comfortable setting. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge equipment and is the only hospital-owned outpatient endoscopy center in the region. The Center complements Emerson's hospital-based endoscopy unit, allowing patients the choice of being treated in the hospital or outpatient setting.

Three experienced, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists will be performing procedures at the Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center: John Dowd, DO; Andrea Fribush, MD; and Jennifer Nayor, MD.

"We focused on leveraging the strategic partnership to create a safe and efficient experience for all patients, which is our top priority. Partnering with PE GI Solutions has allowed us to tap into their extensive expertise in the GI ambulatory surgery center (ASC) community," said Dr. John Dowd, Medical Director of Endoscopy at Emerson Hospital and Co-Medical Director of Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.

Emerson Hospital entered into the strategic partnership with PE GI Solutions to leverage and utilize their management services. The PE Center Solutions platform offers a number of opportunities for GI physicians, health systems, and hospitals to build, develop, and optimize a new or existing GI-specific ASC.

"A strategic partnership with Emerson Hospital was carefully executed to ensure the overall goal of providing the highest level of patient care at an ASC. We are excited to team with Emerson, a leading independent community hospital just outside of Boston, Massachusetts, that has a deep clinical affiliation with Mass General Brigham," said Rob Puglisi, VP of Operations at PE GI Solutions. "We look forward to continuing our work together as patients come to Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center for their GI procedures."

Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center is located at 310 Baker Avenue, Concord, Massachusetts, a short drive from Emerson Hospital. The hours of operations are Monday-Friday, 7:00am-5:00pm. To contact the office, please call (978) 776-1710.

For more information about the partnership of PE GI Solutions and Emerson Hospital, please visit the company's website here. For more information about Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center, please visit emersongi.org.

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions' physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patient experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

About Emerson Hospital

Emerson Hospital is a multi-site health system headquartered in Concord, Mass., with a 179-bed hospital, outpatient medical centers in Sudbury, Groton and Westford, and urgent care centers in Hudson and Littleton. Emerson provides advanced health care to more than 300,000 individuals in 25 towns. To learn more, visit www.emersonhospital.org.

