PlantFuel Athlete Natalie Decker Wins First Leg of 2022 Trans Am Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Vegan Race Car Driver Natalie Decker in the PlantFuel Audi R8 Wins Class at the 2022 Trans Am Series on the Charlotte Roval

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is proud to announce that PlantFuel Athlete Natalie Decker placed first in the 2022 Trans Am Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Vegan Race Car Driver Natalie Decker in the PlantFuel Audi R8 (PRNewswire)

Natalie Decker, one of the top professional female motorsports drivers in the world, driving the Audi R8 sponsored by PlantFuel takes first place in her class at the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. The Trans Am Series is one of the longest-running championships in motorsports, celebrating its 55th season. Decker made history in 2020 as the first female driver to place top five in a top-three tier NASCAR race at Daytona, and she continues to make her mark in the sport with this Trans Am Series win in her class, 5th overall.

"What a thrill it was to race at the Roval in Charlotte, in my backyard, with PlantFuel and win against such a talented class. I'm beyond grateful," says Natalie Decker.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. Natalie Decker was PlantFuel's first athlete partner in motorsports beginning with the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the famed Daytona 500 in February 2022 and continuing into the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

"We're so proud of Natalie's win at the Trans Am Series in Charlotte as it really displays her commitment and dedication to motorsports, embodying everything we love about being a PlantFuel athlete," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

About Natalie Decker

Natalie Decker is a professional stock car race driver who competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving for Reasume Brothers Racing. She has also competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, the Trans Am Series, and was a Drive for Diversity participant.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CONTACT: IR@plantfuel.com

Vegan Race Car Driver Natalie Decker in the PlantFuel Audi R8 Wins Classat the 2022 Trans Am Series on the Charlotte Roval (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.