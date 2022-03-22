Qualifacts + Credible Announces New Company Name

Leading provider of EHR platforms rebrands as Qualifacts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts + Credible, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, human services and rehabilitative services organizations, announced today a rebrand to Qualifacts. Qualifacts is the new corporate name and will incorporate three independent platforms: CareLogic, Credible, and InSync. Qualifacts can now serve all segments sizes within the markets.

"The last two years have brought together three strong and mission-driven companies, Qualifacts, Credible and InSync. Uniting the companies under the Qualifacts brand allows us to draw upon our company history and strengthen the recognition we currently have in the industry," said Paul Ricci, chief executive officer, Qualifacts.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is one of the largest behavioral health, human services and rehabilitative services EHR vendors in the country. Its mission is to partner with customers with technology and services that enhance their ability to deliver quality care, exceptional outcomes and improve the lives of the individuals they serve. With more than 20 years of experience, its products and services help customers achieve interoperability goals, optimize efficiency, improve productivity, and maximize reimbursement. The company provides three EHR platforms – CareLogic, Credible and InSync – while collaborating to build an even brighter future for customers and their clients.

