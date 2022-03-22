Rim O' the World Association of REALTORS® Joins CRMLS as a Full Participant

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest multiple listing service in the United States, welcomes Rim O' the World Association of REALTORS® as a fully participating Association starting on April 1, 2022.

As new CRMLS users, Rim O' the World AOR members will begin transitioning to the CRMLS Matrix system as their primary means of accessing MLS listing data. On April 1st, they will gain access to CRMLS's multiple flexible training options, compliance services, and award-winning customer support.

Rim O' the World AOR members should expect no disruption to their existing services on April 1st. CRMLS and Rim O' the World AOR have agreed to phase out the Association's legacy Rapattoni system.

"It's an honor to bring Rim O' the World on board. We're looking forward to supporting their members through their future success," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter.

"We're excited to come on board with CRMLS," said Rick Rhilinger, 2022 President of the Rim O' the World Association of REALTORS®. "Their combination of reach, support, and improved technological offerings will give our Association members more resources we can use to serve our clients."

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

Media Contact: art@crmls.org

