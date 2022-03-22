Music and insight from Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Foo Fighters, Glass Animals, Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Mickey Guyton, Olivia Rodrigo, and other nominees at this year's 64th GRAMMY Awards® to be showcased on the limited-run channel

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the Recording Academy®, The GRAMMY® Channel returns to SiriusXM to celebrate the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

SiriusXM and the Recording Academy® Bring Back The GRAMMY® Channel to Celebrate Music's Biggest Night® (PRNewswire)

To salute this year's nominees, The GRAMMY Channel will feature artists, music and albums from across the GRAMMY Awards' fields and categories, including top nominees Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and more, all leading up to the live broadcast of Music's Biggest Night® on April 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Listeners can also expect to hear music from GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees such as Bonnie Raitt and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, as well as exclusive interviews with music's biggest stars from behind the scenes at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. For a complete nominations list, visit: https://www.grammy.com/awards/64th-annual-grammy-awards-2021.

The limited-edition channel will begin March 23 and run through April 6 on SiriusXM channel 105.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included with all of our trials and most popular plans. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com . For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter , "like" Recording Academy on Facebook , and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

