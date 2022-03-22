Stryker Launches Insignia® Hip Stem at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2022 Annual Meeting

Engineered to Optimize Fit and Function and Compatible with Mako SmartRobotics™

MAHWAH, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker's Joint Replacement Division announced today the introduction of the Insignia® Hip Stem, engineered to optimize patient fit and surgeon ease of implantation in muscle-sparing approaches for total hip and hemiarthroplasty procedures, at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago. Insignia is compatible with Mako SmartRobotics™ utilizing Total Hip 4.1 software, which allows surgeons to use data from a 3D CT-based plan to capture each patient's unique anatomy.

Stryker (PRNewsfoto/Stryker) (PRNewswire)

Utilizing Stryker's proprietary Orthopaedics Modeling and Analytics (SOMA) database, Stryker evaluated data from over 1,300 patient CT scans and worked to design a device that effectively recreates patient biomechanics for total hip replacement procedures. Insignia offers a unique Tri-Stage™ Broach featuring three different tooth geometries, as well as unique size-specific collar lengths and market leading range of femoral offsets designed to provide enhanced fit and function across a broad range of femoral morphology. Further, Insignia's low profile shoulder, short stem lengths and distal relief are engineered for ease of lateralization and insertion during muscle-sparing approaches like direct anterior.

"We're excited to now offer surgeons a collared, fully HA-coated hip stem designed for muscle-sparing approaches like direct anterior," said Katherine Truppi, Vice President and General Manager for Hips at Stryker. "Insignia joins Stryker's family of market-leading hip stems to complement our primary hip portfolio. Compatible with Mako SmartRobotics, Insignia delivers patient-specific fit, function and flexibility, allowing surgeons to further enhance patient outcomes."

By enabling innovative products with digital capability, Stryker is generating insights to drive improved clinical, operational and financial outcomes across the continuum of care. This is what Stryker calls Advanced Digital Healthcare. This includes extending the capabilities of Mako SmartRobotics™ to procedures utilizing the Insignia Hip Stem. The company's digital technologies strive to make healthcare more precise, efficient and personalized, by using simple, secure and connected platforms.

Stryker will be holding live demonstrations, exhibitions and a lunch symposium featuring Insignia and Advanced Digital Healthcare throughout the 2022 Annual Meeting. For more information, visit strykeracademy2022.com.

A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker's product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker's products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: AccuStop, Insignia, Mako, SmartRobotics, SOMA, Stryker, Tri-Stage. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

INSIGN-BUL-1_32823

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stryker