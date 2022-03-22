Study Finds Ninety-Six Percent Of Keyboards Are Contaminated With Bacteria. One Company Has The Solution.

Seal Shield LLC, introduces new, waterproof, fully sealed silicone keyboards at AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo in New Orleans, LA (Booth #9124).

NEW ORLEANS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC today announced a new family of waterproof, washable keyboards, the Seal Silk Glow Series during the AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo.

In an International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health study, 96% of keyboards tested were contaminated with bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus. The study indicates that keyboards are difficult to clean, and "the accumulation of dust and organic substrate favor the survival of bacteria. It is proven that on polluted surfaces more microorganisms occur, which underlines the need for removal of dirt and dust to reduce contamination."

Seal Shield's new Seal Silk Glow and Seal Silk Mini keyboards are completely waterproof (IP-68), fully submersible, washable and bleach safe. The new fully sealed, backlit, keyboards feature quiet touch keys and are available in a standard style with trackpad or a mini version for smaller applications. Compact and low profile, the Seal Silk keyboards have been engineered to offer a tactical, true-type experience. The Seal Silk Series supports USB 3.0 with Seal Shield's exclusive USB connector, allowing for quick-connect cleaning practices. Easy Clean™ technology creates a locking key function, which makes sanitizing workstations simple, and allows full cleanability with no disconnection. With no cracks or crevices, the Seal Silk Series is ideal for the healthcare market or any high-spill areas.

"Offering our customers a keyboard that is fully sealed is imperative in the healthcare industry," explains Seal Shield's President, Andrew McCarthy. "In healthcare, keyboards are subjected to more than dust and debris. Located in high-spill areas, such as operating theatres and nurses' stations, exposes these keyboards to multiple pathogens, medications, and bodily fluids. The ability to clean and properly disinfect keyboards becomes crucial in these settings."

The Seal Silk Glow keyboards will be highlighted this week during AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo; Seal Shield booth #9124; in New Orleans, LA.

Seal Shield is a world leader in innovative technologies. Seal Shield designs, develops, and manufactures advanced solutions, including waterproof keyboards and mice, multilayer screen protectors, and UV-C sanitization for portable devices and equipment.

For more information, contact Scott Filion, Seal Shield CSO: (603) 781-7521 scott@sealshield.com

