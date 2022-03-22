Viakoo Extends Zero Trust to IoT Through Automation With New Device Certificate Manager

Available within the Viakoo Action Platform to Automate Certificate Management at Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT vulnerability remediation, today announced the release of its Device Certificate Manager (DCM) as a part of the Viakoo Action Platform to help organizations extend Zero Trust to IoT Networks. DCM can be leveraged to authenticate devices with 802.1x certificates and encrypt traffic with TLS certificates. This ensures that authorized IoT devices maintain consistent and secure network access by automatically managing the IoT certificate process.

Many enterprises secure their networks by manually ensuring each device on the network have valid 802.1x and TLS certificates. However, in today's expanding IoT environments, the process of installing and maintaining certificates for thousands of IoT devices from multiple vendors and across distinct geographies is no longer efficient or achievable.. The Viakoo Action Platform with DCM delivers centralized, automated, full life cycle management for 802.1x and TLS certificates at virtually any scale.

"As more and more organizations leverage the power of IoT devices, the IoT attack surface simultaneously expands," said Bud Broomhead, CEO and founder of Viakoo. "Deploying certificates manually device by device across geographies and vendor systems is not efficient or secure. We're at a point where it's essential to automate IoT security processes to contend with the scale of these environments."

Viakoo DCM automation enables organizations to achieve Zero Trust for their IoT infrastructure at scale, while simultaneously saving time and money. The Viakoo Action Platform, an automated, agentless, and scalable solution for enterprise IoT device remediation and repatriation, manages all firmware updates, zero-trust certificate provisioning and management, and password enforcement. It not only remediates IoT device vulnerabilities, but enables them to securely rejoin the corporate network.

For more information on the Viakoo Action Platform with DCM, click here .

Viakoo is partnered with leading IoT discovery tool vendors, and is trusted by customers across mission-critical industries including enterprise, municipal services, government, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.viakoo.com

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

