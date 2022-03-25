Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Ameritas Logo

Kelly Allsup was elected second vice president, financial reporting and accounting, effective Dec. 28, 2021. Previously at Transamerica Corporation, Allsup holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Northern Iowa, and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Iowa. She is a chartered financial consultant through The American College of Financial of Financial Services and is a Life Management Institute Fellow. She serves on the boards of the Cedar Rapids Community Health Free Clinic and the Transamerica Institute.

Ryan Dolezal was appointed regional vice president, sales and distribution, effective Jan. 31. He was previously employed at American Family Insurance for 10 years, where he spent time as a life insurance sales advisor. Prior to that, he worked for Ameritas as a field marketing sales director. Dolezal holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism and advertising from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and accreditations as a Chartered Life Underwriter, Life Management Institute associate and Associate Customer Service. He also holds a Nebraska State Life and Health Producers License.

Jeff Graves was elected senior vice president, agency and field distribution, effective Jan. 10. Graves joined Ameritas in summer 2017 as the regional vice president of the southeast region and was promoted to the divisional vice president of the east division in April 2019. Before joining Ameritas, he was the general agent of the Richmond office for MassMutual for 13 years. Starting his career with the MONY Group, Graves worked in various roles, working as an agent, a sales manager, a national director and a managing director. He is also registered with FINRA and holds the series 7, 24, 63 and 65. Graves is a member of The Richmond Association of Life Underwriters and a member of GAMA. He is also the past president of The Richmond Association of Life Underwriters.

Morgan Lorenzen was elected second vice president, assistant general counsel, effective Dec. 26, 2021. She was previously director, assistant general counsel. Lorenzen holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She is also a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Diane Meyer was elected vice president, financial reporting and accounting, effective Jan. 24. Previously second vice president, financial reporting and accounting, Meyer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has worked at Ameritas for more than 36 years and is also a Life Management Institute Fellow.

