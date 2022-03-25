Everspring Partners with California State University Long Beach to Support Online MBA

Everspring is providing CSU Long Beach with course design consultation services to enhance the university's online MBA program

CHICAGO and LONG BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online and hybrid capabilities, announces a new partnership with California State University Long Beach (CSULB). Everspring is supporting CSULB's online MBA with course design consultation and course blueprints to help the program build engaging online courses that strengthen student outcomes.

In this partnership, Everspring is working with CSULB's College of Business Administration and Academic Technology Services team to design a set of eight online business courses that will engage students in a meaningful way and enhance their overall experience within the program. Everspring is also advising faculty on best practices and online teaching methods, and CSULB can leverage Everspring's creative services and multimedia production to develop images, animation, video, and interactive course elements. With Everspring's support, the university's internal instructional designers will build courses that enable faculty to deliver dynamic, interactive lessons, leading to successful student and program outcomes.

"We look forward to equipping CSULB's faculty with high-quality, expertly designed courses and online teaching best practices that will enrich student learning in their online MBA program," said Kathy Groth, vice president of Learning Design at Everspring. "In addition to an upgraded student experience, the courses will be more efficient for faculty to navigate so that they can focus on what really matters to them—connecting with and teaching students."

Everspring's entirely in-house team of instructional designers specializes in working closely with universities and their faculty to create highly effective, dynamic online courses that are rooted in best practices in online learning pedagogy and course design. Everspring can provide universities with full-service instructional design and course development support or can plug in when and where needed to build on a university's internal capabilities.

"Everspring is excited to partner with CSULB on their online MBA, and this engagement speaks strongly to the flexibility of our team," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Because CSULB has their own robust course development capabilities, we customized our solution to fit their needs. Our course design guidance and best practices will empower their internal teams and faculty with expertise to provide online MBA courses that produce exceptional outcomes for their students."

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL. ™

