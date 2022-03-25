PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 1ST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 26, 2022

MARIETTA, Ohio, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced it intends to release first quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and conduct a facilitated conference call with analysts, media and individual investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time on the same date.

The conference call will consist of commentary from Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kathryn Bailey, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, regarding Peoples' results followed by a question and answer period. The dial-in number for this call will be (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio (listen-only mode) and archived replay will be accessible online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website. The audio replay will be available for one year.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live conference call are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902 and has an established heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. As of December 31, 2021, Peoples had $7.1 billion in total assets, 135 locations, including 119 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

View original content:

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.