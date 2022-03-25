TSD Mobility Solutions Extends Their Partnership with Subaru of America, Inc.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Mobility Solutions and Subaru of America, Inc. announced the signing of a multi-year contract extension to provide Subaru and its retailers fleet technology systems and solutions, a service they have provided over the past eight years. Retailers participating in the Subaru Service Loaner Program (SSLP) and/or the "Just Drive Rental" Program improved operational efficiency and increased customer satisfaction by using TSD's platform.

"We're proud of our partnership with such an amazing brand like Subaru," says Shawn Concannon, President of TSD. "We look forward to supporting Subaru as they expand their mobility and electric offerings in the very near future."

TSD has worked alongside Subaru and its retailers since 2014. From the initial launch of their loaner program to the growth of sophisticated mobile features during the pandemic, both companies share a mutual goal of innovation.

TSD's extended contract with Subaru goes into effect as of this month.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public auto groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 84 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 8,000 dealerships and 2,500 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact sales@tsdweb.com or visit www.tsdweb.com.

