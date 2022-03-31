Building Industry Association of Southern California Hosts 7th Annual OC Women's Leadership Conference

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC), a leading advocate for thousands of building industry leaders who are committed to a better future for California by building communities, creating jobs and ensuring housing opportunities for everyone, recently hosted their 7th Annual Orange County Women's Leadership Conference at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

This annual event was set into motion under the idea of providing a regular opportunity for men and women in homebuilding to gather, share ideas, work together, and ensure that the homebuilding industry remains inclusive and welcoming to all in the years to come. This year was an especially successful conference, with over 500 attendees and three incredibly inspiring keynote speakers. Continue reading for more information on the keynote speakers and their chosen topics:

Natalie Grumet has cheated death not once, but twice. After being in remission for over 10 years from a highly aggressive form of breast cancer, Natalie was nearly killed at the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, taking a bullet to the face. However, rather than giving in to either of these hardships, she now focuses on sharing the coping mechanisms she has developed over the last decade to help others break down walls, realize their full potential, and overcoming adversity, mechanisms she shared with the attendees of the conference.

Another cancer survivor, Hayley Arceneaux served as the Chief Medical Officer on Inspiration4, making her the first person with a prosthesis, the first pediatric cancer survivor, and the youngest American to ever go to space. In addition to her already inspiring life story, Hayley also spoke about how her space mission succeeded in raising over $240 million for St. Jude Hospital.

Dr. J.P. Pawliw-Fry is an emotional intelligence keynote speaker, leadership thought leader, peak performance expert, and co-author of the New York Times bestseller, Performing Under Pressure. As he is an expert in this field, Dr. Pawliw-Fry spoke regarding emotional intelligence in the workplace. His presentation also included a hands-on approach like open-ended exercises with breaks for attendees to interact with one another.

"I could not be more pleased with how this conference came together and the impact that it made," said Eric Nelson, President of BIA Orange County Chapter. "Having incredible keynote speakers with such compelling stories really inspired everyone and set a wonderful example and tone as we move forward through this year."

