Embraer files Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2021

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces the filing of its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The report is available on the internet websites: SEC (www.sec.gov), Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission or CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), Embraer Investor Relations (ri.embraer.com.br).
Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American depositary shares can obtain a hardcopy of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.
Investor Relations
Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Caio Pinez, Marilia Saback and Viviane Pinheiro.
Phone: +5511 3040-8445
Address: Avenida Dra. Ruth Cardoso, 8501, 30th floor, Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05425-070, Brazil
E-mail: investor.relations@embraer.com.br
ri.embraer.com.br
