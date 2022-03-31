Tyson 2.0, Iconic Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion With Launch of Products in Delaware, Illinois and Washington D.C.

Tyson 2.0 Cannabis Products Are Now Available At Retailers Across 8 States, Including California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada and Washington D.C.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 ("The Company"), iconic boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, today announced that Tyson 2.0's premium range of cannabis products are now available at retailers across Delaware, Illinois and Washington D.C. This multi-state market launch, in partnership with Columbia Care, one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors of cannabis in the U.S., will bring Tyson 2.0 branded cannabis products including premium proprietary strains, flower, concentrates and consumables, to fans and consumers across all three regions. In addition to the markets announced today, Tyson 2.0's high-quality cannabis products are available in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan and Nevada with plans for more states coming online in Q2.

"Cannabis has been a game changer for me both physically and mentally, and I'm excited to share the healing benefits of this miracle plant with Tyson 2.0 fans in Delaware, Illinois and D.C.," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer of Tyson 2.0. "Through Columbia Care's retail network, we are expanding our market presence and gaining nationwide distribution."

Tyson 2.0 products are available for purchase at all three Columbia Care dispensaries in Delaware, located in Rehoboth Beach, Smyrna, and Wilmington. These dispensaries are offering 3.5g flower and Bubble Hash of Mike Tyson's all-time favorite strain Sour Diesel, and vapes and pre-rolls of Sour Diesel Coma and Fruit Punch vapes. Products available to consumers in Washington D.C. include 3.5g flower of Mega Runtz and kief in Mega Runtz at Capital City Care, DC.

Tyson 2.0's premium products are also available in Illinois at Columbia Care's Chicago location and select retail locations of Zen Leaf, Windy City, and Ascend. Currently in stores are 3.5g flower of Mac 7 and the fan-favorite Toad line including 3.5g flower of East Coast Toad and Sonoran Toad. Tyson 2.0 products will also be available at Medmen, Cresco, and Green Thumb Industries in Q2.

"Each of our markets are clamoring for the Tyson 2.0 products, with lines around the blocks when we launch. This speaks directly to the power of the brand and the thoughtfulness for the consumer that goes into creating each product," said BJ Carretta, SVP, Marketing, Columbia Care. "We are proud to partner with the Tyson 2.0 team and help further their vision."

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com .

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com .

