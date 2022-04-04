ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022.

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,200 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of December 31, 2021. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, further reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

