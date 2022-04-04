Banner-University Medicine Transplant Institute Chooses eHealth Technologies to Streamline Patient Intake

Will share detailed case study at UNOS Transplant Management Forum

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies, an innovator in retrieving and transforming complex medical records into actionable data for clinicians, will be exhibiting and displaying a poster presentation with the Banner-University Medicine Transplant Institute at the upcoming United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) Transplant Management Forum. Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies, will also be a presenter during the award ceremony for best posters at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, April 11.

The UNOS Transplant Management Forum brings together administrators from across the country to discuss and learn the latest best practices and expand transplant professionals' knowledge of operations, finances, strategies, and more. The in-person conference takes place in Phoenix from April 11-13. Click here to learn more: https://unos.org/about/tmf/.

eHealth Technologies' poster presentation will examine the implementation and the gains achieved at the Banner-University Medicine Transplant Institute in Phoenix and Tucson. By streamlining the patient intake process, Banner is expediting medical record review, providing physicians access to more information for meaningful dialog with patients at the first appointment, and listing patients for transplant faster.

Highlights include:

A shortened intake process

More comprehensive pre-appointment evaluations

Less need to hire extra intake staff during covid-related worker shortages.

Leveraging of reimbursable costs

"eHealth Technologies supplies one indexed file that can be readily uploaded into a patient's medical record. Providers are able to search the file using key words to locate specific health data. Finding what they need quickly is a huge time saver," says Jessica Zimont, Transplant Institute Director, Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix. "Today's healthcare environment is challenging – it's critical to provide any edge we can to our patients."

"Access to a wide variety of outside medical records can be a significant burden to providers," said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies. "Our goal is to ensure providers get vital information at their fingertips with no delay. For that reason, we are thrilled to support UNOS, Banner, and our nation's organ transplant system in utilizing the latest technologies and practices."

About eHealth Technologies

eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.

We help to provide fast and seamless access to health care for patients by collecting medical records, test results, and images and organizing them so that physicians have the information they need to provide superior care in a timely manner – in a fast, easy-to-use, digital format.

Our team members take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.

Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

