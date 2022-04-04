Gaming Innovation Group signs partnership agreement with Betway in Portugal

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today via its subsidiary Sportnco Gaming SAS (Sportnco) signed an agreement with existing partner GM Gaming Limited (GM Gaming), who operates the Betway brand in Portugal, for the provision of Sportnco's Sportsbook and player account management (PAM) for Betway.pt (Portugal).

This is the second sportsbook and PAM agreement between Sportnco and GM Gaming, the first of which saw the successful launch of the tier one operator in France. The new agreement will see GM Gaming migrate from its current sportsbook and platform.

The Portuguese market has demonstrated high growth across both Sportsbetting and casino with annual growth in 2021 of 32.1% and 29.9% respectively (H2 data). Sportnco have extensive knowledge and experience in delivering complex and highly regulated markets successfully, making them a top choice for operators like GM Gaming looking to migrate platforms or launch in such markets.

Hervé Schlosser, Managing Director of Sportnco, said "Sportnco is delighted to be working with the Betway brand in Portugal. It makes us very proud when an existing partner places the trust and confidence in our technology to help continue to power their expansion within multiple jurisdictions. We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with our long-term partner."

Raquel Gonçalves at GM Gaming said: "We're really excited to continue our great relationship with Sportnco, a leading provider in the latest platform and technologies within the gaming sector, with this agreement. We're looking forward to this venture which will strengthen our product offering for the Betway brand in Portugal."



For more information:

Hessi Mocca, Head of IR, +46 737039820, hessi.mocca@gig.com

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG acquired leading sportsbook provider, Sportnco in 2022. Sportnco operates the leading B2B betting networks in France and Spain and is active in other European jurisdictions (Belgium, Portugal and Greece), as well as in South America and the US. Sportnco has been active since 2010, building strong partnerships with leading betting and gaming brands with its flexible platform, customisable offering, expertise in risk management and trading and speed to market. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com.

About Betway

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group's successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly.

