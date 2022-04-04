GEP NAMED A LEADER IN U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR - PROCUREMENT BPO, TRANSFORMATION, AND SOFTWARE PLATFORMS IN ISG PROVIDER LENS™ REPORT

Unique combination of integrated consulting, software and digital transformation services differentiates GEP in the public sector

Cites GEP's strengths in proprietary platform, dedicated public sector team, experience and contacts

CLARK, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that ISG has named GEP a Leader in its ISG Provider Lens™ Procurement BPO, Transformation, and Software Platforms 2022 in the U.S. Public Sector report. The combination of GEP SOFTWARE™ — the award-winning, leading AI-powered, cloud-native procurement and supply chain platforms — and GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ provides federal, state and local government with a strategic partner to drive competitive advantage, resilience, cost savings and shareholder value.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP) (PRNewswire)

"At a time when skyrocketing costs and inflation are undercutting public budgets, we're laser-focused on enabling federal, state and local governments to transform procurement and drive maximum value to their taxpayers. GEP is the one-handshake solution for most of our clients' needs," said Jane Newman, senior director, public sector, GEP.

Explaining why GEP was named a leader, Bruce Guptill, lead analyst for ISG Provider Lens, said "GEP offers one of the most comprehensive procurement platform, services, and solution combinations in ISG's 2022 public sector procurement study. Deep proprietary software platforms and partner growth position GEP as a procurement services Leader for U.S. public sector clients."

GEP was named Leader in all three of ISG's U.S. public sector assessments, 'Digital Transformation Services,' 'BPO Services,' and 'Software Platforms and Solutions,' citing the company's strengths as:

Multi-platform-plus-services solution approach : One of the few leaders providing an end-to-end suite of software and consulting services integrating procurement, supply chain and large organizational finance systems and operations.

Dedicated public sector team with broad experience : A distinct advantage over more commercially focused procurement vendors and services providers.

Contracting and community: Contracts with public sector agencies through all significant means, including GSA schedules, state and municipal buying consortia, direct contracting, subcontracting through systems integration services providers, and via state procurement forecasts, and is a member of key U.S. public sector leadership, procurement, and IT communities.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm with more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About GEP

GEP® delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

