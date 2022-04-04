InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposal Device for Feminine Products (CLM-543)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables females to discreetly contain and discard pads, pantyliners and tampons in an odorless manner," said an inventor, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, "so I invented the CYCLE GENIE. My design prevents others from seeing the discarded items in the trash."

The invention provides an effective way to dispose of used sanitary napkins and tampons. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to wrapping the used items in toilet paper. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it reduces odors. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

