InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Elevated Work Sites (CBA-3240)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to reduce the chance of injury if a worker fell from an elevated work location," said an inventor, from Blackville, S.C., "so I invented the SHAWNEE'S INFLATABLE. My design would be easy to transport and use at various work sites."

The invention protects a person if he/she falls from an elevated work location. In doing so, it helps to prevent injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for trades people, construction laborers and general maintenance personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

