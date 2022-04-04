TransPerfect Chosen by OliveX to Localize Zombies, Run! in Four Languages

MediaNEXT and Applanga Solutions Simplify Localization Workflows

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by OliveX to support the international launch of its award-winning Zombies, Run! game. Services provided include casting and voice talents and app UI string localization into Spanish, Korean, French, and Japanese.

Zombies, Run! is an immersive running game that combines a world-renowned audio story in augmented reality with fitness. Launched in 2012 by Six to Start, a subsidiary of OliveX, the game includes over 500 missions involving zombie chases and has attracted more than 10 million players.

To execute the international launch strategy for Zombies, Run!, OliveX chose TransPerfect due to the versatility of its technology and services and its ability to meet the diverse range of needs for this launch. TransPerfect's project team assembled a variety of specialized solutions to meet each requirement and managed each resource centrally to ensure a seamless experience for the OliveX team.

TransPerfect's MediaNEXT division enabled OliveX to more quickly record each language by using the StudioNEXT cloud-based recording platform. This hybrid approach made it possible to record with preferred talent both inside and outside the studio.

To localize the app UI for Zombies, Run!, OliveX used Applanga, TransPerfect's cloud-based translation management system specialized for mobile and web apps.

"We are delighted with the work TransPerfect has done with Season 1," said Adrian Hon, CEO at Six to Start. "It was critical for us that all the translations of our award-winning story gave users the same immersive experience in any language. The results, along with the professional service we received, are indicative of why we chose to work with TransPerfect."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "As a long-time fan of zombie films, I am excited for the work we have done to help OliveX bring the Zombies, Run! game to international audiences."

About OliveX

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification, augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influencers, and coaches. OliveX is designed for those who exercise at home, at the gym, or outdoors in over 170 countries. OliveX is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX: OLX).

Visit https://zombiesrungame.com/ and https://www.olivex.ai/ to learn more.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

