Atempo Provides Seagate's Lyve Portfolio for Mass Data Migration to the Cloud and Across Data Centers

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atempo, Data Protection and Data Management independent software vendor, today announced a collaboration with Seagate® Technology Holdings plc, a world leader in data storage and infrastructure solutions, to provide enterprises with a combined offering that simplifies and accelerates the migration of large volumes of data with Seagate's Lyve™ edge-to-cloud mass storage platform.

The combination of Miria, the Atempo Data Management platform, and Seagate's Lyve Mobile and Lyve Cloud, provides an efficient, highly scalable, and competitive solution for organizations looking to reduce storage costs and improve operational performance by migrating large volumes of files from a data center to Seagate's Lyve Cloud.

"The combined expertise of Atempo and Seagate will result in a high added-value solution that is reliable, agile and sustainable for our clients and partners," stated Ferhat Kaddour, Vice President, Sales and Alliances, Atempo. "This collaboration is an excellent conduit for businesses to migrate their data efficiently and securely while respecting governance restraints and managing both cost and operational constraints."

With the exploding volume of data, the challenges for organizations are to optimize their storage and keep costs under control. CIOs (Chief Information Officers) in 2022 have a wide range of options when it comes to hosting their data at a reasonable cost. Yet moving several hundred terabytes (TB), or even petabytes (PB) of file data, remains a problem for many. Limited bandwidth between data centers is a considerable limitation, making it difficult to relocate data within a target timeframe. Migrations are frequently imposed by the end of storage equipment maintenance or by operational and geographical constraints.

Atempo and Seagate provide answers to technical challenges that come with almost every migration project:

The power to migrate billions of files between storage platforms.

Preserved file integrity and associated access rights to files, folders, and shares.

Reduced user impact and interruption on critical applications. The storage data remains in production with a progressive migration solution.

Full respect of budgetary constraints with zero vendor lock-in. There are no limits to the volume of data that enterprises can store and activate.

Streamlined and efficient IT architectures resulting from data storage consolidation improve network transfers and cloud ingestion. The end of siloed data scattered across multiple clouds and edge locations which will boost innovation possibilities.

"Seagate's mass data storage and migration platform, Lyve Cloud and Lyve Mobile, enables frictionless and cost-effective data flow for today's enterprise," said Jeff Fochtman, senior vice president of business and marketing for Seagate Technology. "Adding Atempo's data management platform to Seagate's Lyve solutions elegantly solves mass data management, protection, availability challenges and cost complexity, allowing the enterprises to store, mobilize, and activate data at unprecedented volume and speed."

In 2022, Traditional Solutions are Falling Short of Expectations

The joint solution proposed by Seagate-Atempo combines the Miria platform which manages the secure and rapid transfer of large file data volumes, and Lyve Mobile from Seagate, that manages the physical transport of very high-capacity volumes.

The data migration process:

In the primary datacenter, incremental migration handled by Miria, of batches of files or segments of the file tree structure to relocate from the source storage to the temporary Lyve Mobile storage Miria relocates data from the Lyve Mobile storage to Lyve Cloud and/or its final destination storage location

The benefits are as follows:

Moving data from any file storage to the Lyve Mobile is seamless and high speed, while reducing the impact on production and ensuring the integrity of the transferred data to the Lyve Mobile and from the Lyve Mobile to the destination datacenter or cloud.

Scalable, modular, and vendor agnostic, Lyve Mobile is an integrated solution that eliminates network dependencies so enterprises can transfer mass data sets in a fast, secure, and efficient manner.

Offering data privacy, no lock-in, no API charges, and no egress fees, Lyve Cloud enables enterprises to retain full control of their data while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) for storing, accessing, and moving massive data sets.

The Seagate and Atempo collaboration enables organizations to migrate up to several petabytes of data in a few days, whatever the distance or connectivity difficulties, while keeping control over key data and infrastructure choices.

This joint solution shines a light on the advanced technologies of two major players in the Data Management and cloud storage arenas including for markets requiring very high storage: HPC (High Performance Computing), Genomics and Biotech, Life Sciences, Industrial Modelling, Connected Vehicles, Media and Entertainment, etc.

About Atempo

Atempo is a leading independent European-based software vendor with an established global presence providing solutions to protect, store, move and recover all mission-critical data sets for thousands of companies worldwide. With over 30 years' experience in data protection and data management, Atempo offers a complete range of proven solutions for physical and virtual servers' backup, workstations, and migration between different storages of very large data volumes. To continuously improve the satisfaction of its customers and partners, the group is committed to a process of continuous improvement of its solutions and services and has thus obtained the ISO 9001 certification for its Quality Management System. Recently, Atempo is listed as a Top Manufacturer in the Worldwide Scale-Out NAS Market in 2022.

Learn more about Atempo by visiting www.atempo.com

