California's Responsible Beverage Service Training Act Goes into Effect on July 1, 2022, Impacting the State's Estimated 1 Million Alcohol Servers

SHERMAN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California legislature passed Assembly Bill 1221 in 2017 creating the Responsible Beverage Service Training Act which required the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control to create the Responsible Beverage Service Training Program (RBSTP). The goal was to ensure servers of alcoholic beverages, and their managers, are educated on the dangers of serving alcohol to minors and over-serving alcohol to patrons with the intention of reducing alcohol-related harm to local communities. The original mandate created a new training requirement for the state's estimated 1,000,000 on-premises alcohol servers, their managers, and licensees beginning in 2021, but to alleviate the financial strain on the hospitality industry caused by the COVID-19 state of emergency, the legislature extended the deadline into 2022.

Beginning July 1, 2022, any alcohol server and their manager must have a valid RBS certification from an ABC accredited RBS training provider and pass an online ABC administered RBS exam within 60 calendar days from the first date of employment.

Fortunately, getting the required training is convenient and affordable through Seller Server Classes' California state-approved online training course. This self-paced online alcohol seller-server safety certificate program, provided by California.SellerServerClasses.com, meets the certification requirements of bar staff, drinks servers, alcohol sellers, vendors, and security staff working for employers in cities and counties within California. And to date it is the only state-approved Responsible Beverage Service training course that is also available in Spanish! While individuals can sign up for the program at https://california.sellerserverclasses.com/ for just $9.95, businesses can enjoy the convenience and savings of purchasing the program in bulk for multiple people.

Seller Server Classes California RBS course was designed for those who want the best training in the least amount of time. Course modules impart an understanding of laws and regulations for the sale of alcohol to minors/intoxicated people, and the course covers the social impact of alcohol, Civil/General Liabilities, Responsibilities and Obligations due to serving intoxicated people. This RBS course has the added benefit of being self-paced, which means users may stop or start the training material at any given point, then pick it up again when ready by logging in with your username and password. The knowledge checks must be completed at the time you begin it.

California Seller Server Classes notes that completing an approved course is only one part of staying compliant with California state law. Once you have purchased Seller Server Classes California Approved RBS Training Course, it is required that you register through the State of California ABC RBS Portal to receive your Server ID. Once you are issued a Server ID you may continue training and access the RBS exam.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will not issue a physical or downloadable RBS certificate. Instead, upon completion of training and the certification exam, the alcohol server will be issued a certification number which is valid for three years. The alcohol server certification number is recorded on the Alcohol Server's Dashboard in the training history at the bottom of the page of the RBS Portal. Licensees will be able to verify that their servers are RBS certified using the certification number and the server's name.

