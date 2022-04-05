DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day, Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.drhc.com .

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 6492039. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through May 13, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 6492039. A replay of the call will also be available on the internet at www.drhc.com for one week.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owns 33 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 9,400 rooms. The Company has strategically curated its portfolio to be comprised of unique lifestyle properties, as well as those enhanced by leading global brands. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

